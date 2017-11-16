New in Store See All
Discover
Batik Quilt Patterns
Batik quilt patterns are popular with quilters of every level because of their rich colors and tonal saturation that catches the eye. Batik quilts are simply those that make use of batik fabrics.
Shop for precut quilt fabrics, including prints, solids, batiks and packs like fat quarters.
Holiday Quilt Patterns
Free Quilt Pattern: Starry Night
Make this petite version of the quilt featured in Easy Lesson in the December/ January 2009 issue of Quilters Newsletter. For many years QN staffers have been designing free patterns for our readers to celebrate spring, QNs birthday, and Christmas. This year our gift to you is a pattern for a whimsical fusible applique
Free Halloween Quilt Pattern: Halloween Street
Get in the spooky spirit of the season with this fun free Halloween quilt pattern designed and made by associate editor Gigi Khalsa. Play around with fussy cutting your favorite Halloween novelty prints for a unique look that's all your own.
Pattern: Christmas Lights Mystery Series Part 2
Christmas Lights Mystery Series Part 2 Find more clues to assemble Bonnie Hunter's mystery holiday throw. Designed by: Bonnie Hunter quiltville.com Read our interview with Bonnie Skill Level: intermediate Technique: Pieced Size: Throw, 67″ X 79 3/4″ Find Part 2 of 3 in Sept/Oct '09. Buy this issue now. Find Part 1 of 3 in
Holiday Lanterns: Festive Traditional Lap Quilt Pattern
Holiday Lanterns: Festive Traditional Lap Quilt Pattern Designed by TAMMY VONDERSCHMITT Machine Quilted by MAGGI HONEYMAN This traditional Courthouse Steps quilt design in a Chinese Lanterns arrangement is a cheerful addition to your holiday décor or gift making. The Holiday Lanterns lap quilt pattern requires careful fabric placment, but the sewing is simple.